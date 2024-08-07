Indy Jazz Fest returns with exciting 2024 lineup

The Indy Jazz Fest, presented by Citizens Energy Group, is coming back from September 17 to 28.

This year’s festival will feature big names like Chaka Khan, Marcus Miller, and Michael Franks.

The festival will showcase a mix of international stars, modern masters, and local talent.

Grammy Award-winner Chaka Khan, famous bass player Marcus Miller, and singer-songwriter Michael Franks are just a few of the headliners.

Indy Jazz Fest will continue its “All Around Town” model with the popular Sunset Series.

This series includes nighttime concerts in small, intimate venues where people can enjoy world-class jazz music up close.

The festival will end with a grand finale event in downtown Indianapolis at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on September 28.

Supporting the Community Citizens Energy Group President and CEO Jeffrey Harrison said, “We are honored to support and celebrate our city’s rich jazz heritage.

Their commitment to the community goes beyond the services they provide; They are dedicated to fostering cultural traditions that bring people together.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Tickets for the finale event can be purchased at Ticketmaster and indyjazzfest.net.

Information about other events and shows can also be found at The Cabaret and The Jazz Kitchen.

For more details, visit indyjazzfest.net.