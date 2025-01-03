27°
Bring the taste of the Amalfi Coast to your kitchen with this baked and stuffed shrimp recipe

1-3-25 Pavel’s World

by: Emily Reuben
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Inspired by his recent trip to Italy, International Jazz Pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit was inspired to bring the taste of the Amalfi Coast back home to Indiana.

On Friday, Pavel came on “Life.Style.Live!” to show Host Felicia Michelle and Reporter Marlee Thomas to talk about his recent trip and show off a tasty Baked and Stuffed Shrimp recipe.

Amalfi Coast Italian Inspired Baked and Stuffed Shrimp


Recipe by Emily Reuben

Servings

1

servings

Prep time

30

minutes

Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • Jumbo shrimp (peeled and halved)

  • 6 tbsp Mayonnaise

  • 1/4 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs

  • 1/4 Cup Diced Celery

  • 3-4 Slices Bacon (or Pancetta)

  • Salt (to taste)

  • Cayenne Pepper (to taste)

  • Paprika (to taste)

  • A squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Directions

  • Peel and halve the jumbo shrimp, making sure to cut along the edge to create a flat surface for stuffing.
  • In a bowl, combine mayonnaise, panko breadcrumbs, diced celery, crumbled bacon, and spices. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice for a hint of citrus.
  • Fill each shrimp with the mixture, making sure to lift the tail for presentation.
  • Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Bake the shrimp for 10-12 minutes until golden and cooked through.

In the second segment, Pavel shows off the finished shrimp.

With a quick prep time and simple ingredients, these baked stuffed shrimp will bring a touch of Italy into your home, making every meal feel like a celebration.

