Jiffy Lube of Indiana honors Indiana Sports Corp. volunteer through its ‘Do More’ initiative

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Jiffy Lube of Indiana, a locally owned company with over 50 service centers across the state, is thrilled to continue its “Do More” initiative for 2024, which rewards Hoosiers who are using their vehicles to make a positive difference in communities across Indiana and to help make Indiana a better place to live. A new awardee is honored each month.

This month’s award recipient is Nancy Canning, a volunteer with Indiana Sports Corp. The Indiana Sports Corp. is a not-for-profit organization that hosts sporting events. In turn, these events bring economic growth to Indiana, create opportunities for youth and garner national and international media attention for our state.

On Tuesday, “Life.Style.Live!” host Cody Adams spoke with Nancy and Chief Operating Officer of Jiffy Lube Lonnie Hinkle to learn more about the initiative and Indiana Sports Corp.

Lonnie explains that the initiative reflects their commitment to giving back to the community, emphasizing that they don’t just run a business in Indianapolis but are part of the community.

“We don’t just have businesses in Indianapolis,” Lonnie said. “We live here and play here as well. So we really take great pride in giving back to the community.”

When asked why she chose to donate her time to Indiana Sports Corp., Nancy shared that the organization’s mission to enhance Indiana communities through sports and provide Hoosier children with opportunities to become involved is a boon to the state.

“Those are two things that I really believe in. When we get visitors coming to town…they may not have come to Indianapolis otherwise, but they’re going to follow their sports team here,” Nancy said.

“So I volunteer because I feel like I can give back to my community by helping those events be successful and showcase our community.”

Click here to learn more about Jiffy Lube of Indiana’s “Do More” initiative or nominate somebody for the award.

To learn more about the Indiana Sports Corp., visit indianasportscorp.org.