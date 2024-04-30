LCS Heating & Cooling shares practical advice for homeowners

As warmer weather approaches, Renee Lucas, co-owner of LCS Heating & Cooling, offers essential tips for homeowners to ensure their air conditioning systems are ready for the spring and summer months.

Trim Trees and Shrubs

Lucas advises homeowners to keep trees and shrubs around the air conditioning unit trimmed back. This prevents leaves and debris from obstructing air flow, which is vital for efficient operation.

Inspect for Rodent Damage

Winter can often lead to rodents seeking shelter in and around HVAC systems. Lucas recommends inspecting your unit for any signs of rodent damage, such as chewed wiring, which can significantly impair functionality.

Remove AC Covers

Before switching on the air conditioner for the first time after winter, Lucas stresses the importance of removing any covers or toppers used to protect the unit during the colder months. Operating the AC with covers on can cause immediate and severe damage to the system.

Schedule a Spring Tune-Up

Regular maintenance is key to the longevity and efficiency of your air conditioning system. Lucas suggests scheduling a professional tune-up in the spring to ensure your system is in optimal working condition.

Avoid Turning On the AC Too Soon

Turning on the air conditioner too early in the season can lead to inefficient cooling and unnecessary strain on the system. Lucas recommends waiting until the outside temperature consistently warrants cooling to avoid premature wear and tear.

Following these tips can help extend the life of your air conditioning system and ensure it runs efficiently when you need it most.

