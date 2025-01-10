Angie Lau’s ‘Life Beyond School’ helps parents connect with their children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the hustle and bustle of modern life, many parents struggle to connect with their children. Between work, school and the constant buzz of technology, meaningful family moments can be challenging to come by. But Angie Lau has found a way to bridge that gap.

Founder of “Life Beyond School,” Angie Lau, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to talk about “Life Beyond School.”

“Life Beyond School”Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle and Life Beyond School Founder Angie Lau hold up Foundational Skills Challenge Conversation Cards. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Designed to empower parents, “Life Beyond School” offers simple, engaging activities that help kids develop vital life skills. These aren’t just lessons in reading and math; they’re lessons in life—teaching kids to think creatively, solve problems and practice kindness.

The activity is already making waves in local schools like the International School of Indiana, where kids are learning resilience and problem-solving in after-school enrichment programs.

Lau showed us how to use the 52 Weeks of Foundational Skills Challenge Conversation Cards.

Life Beyond School’s 52 Weeks of Foundational Skills Challenge Conversation Cards (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Parents pull a card with a simple activity to practice with their kids each week.

Starting next week, The Children’s Museum will be carrying the 52 Weeks of Foundational Skills Challenge Conversation Cards in its store.

The Challenge Conversation Cards are part of a three-piece set: Building Resilience, Speaking with Impact and Building Creativity. You can use the code 2024HOLIDAY on Amazon for 20% off your purchase.

To learn more, visit lifebeyondschool.co.