Liv Morgan talks about The Royal Rumble 2025, her career, and the rise of women in WWE

WWE Superstar and Champion Liv Morgan is preparing for the Royal Rumble, scheduled for February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The reigning champion shared her enthusiasm for the event and offered insights into her career, the rise of women in wrestling, and her role in WWE’s faction Judgment Day.

Morgan described the electrifying atmosphere of the Royal Rumble, one of WWE’s premier events. “The energy is so chaotic. Even if you don’t know what you’re watching, it’s hard not to be immersed in the atmosphere because the crowd gives us so much energy,” she said. The Royal Rumble features 30 wrestlers entering the ring at intervals, with eliminations occurring only when a competitor is thrown over the top rope and both feet hit the floor. The last person standing secures a title match at WrestleMania.

Morgan also addressed the physical demands of wrestling. “The ring doesn’t bounce, and the ropes don’t bounce—they’re both so stiff,” she said. Injuries are a constant risk, as Morgan knows firsthand. “I tore my labrum, rotator cuff, and bicep in the ring. It’s very real, and please don’t try it at home.”

Women’s Wrestling and Progress in Sports

Morgan reflected on the evolution of women’s wrestling, emphasizing its growth over the years. “Women in WWE have progressed so much,” she said. “We went from two-minute matches to main-eventing shows and even getting better ratings than the boys.” She credited milestones like WWE’s all-female pay-per-view, Evolution, for paving the way.

Morgan also noted the shift in WWE’s audience, with more women and families now attending events. “It’s incredible to see moms and daughters in the audience alongside dads and sons,” she said. “There are so many more recognizable, powerful women in sports and WWE today.”

Judgment Day and Championship Success

As a member of the faction Judgment Day, Morgan appreciates the creative freedom it allows. “The most fun part has been doing whatever we want—causing chaos, wreaking havoc, and doing anything that our desire,” she said. Morgan, who proudly displayed her championship belt, confirmed she won’t participate in the Royal Rumble match. “I’ll walk into Rumble as the champion,” she stated.

Royal Rumble Returns to Indianapolis

The Royal Rumble marks WWE’s highly anticipated return to Indianapolis. Morgan recently appeared at a Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium to promote the event. “It was so cool to get a sneak peek of the field,” she said. “We won the game that day, so it was all good vibes. I feel like that was a good omen for me.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Royal Rumble are available now, with general ticket sales starting Friday. Fans can look forward to a full card of matches, including the iconic Royal Rumble bouts for men and women.

For additional details and ticket information, visit lucasoilstadium.com or wwe.com.