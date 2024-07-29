Local and Soil Regenerative Beef Short Rib Recipe

Imagine enjoying the best short ribs in town right in the comfort of your home.

With the help of a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) package or a private dinner service, you can experience this gourmet meal without stepping out.

Jason Michael Thomas from Urban Awareness Gardens showed us how to make this dish.

His expertise in local and sustainable products is invaluable for creating meals that are both delicious and environmentally friendly.

Preparing the Dish

Creating a delicious local and soil-regenerative beef short rib dish begins with preparation. Start by salting the beef short ribs. Then, apply a flavorful rub made of your favorite herbs. For added taste, sear the ribs in a hot pan. If you have a smoker, use it to infuse a rich smoky flavor.

Next, braise the ribs in red wine. This process involves slow-cooking the meat in the wine until it becomes tender. Add a mirepoix—a mixture of diced lovage, peppers, and onions—to the braising liquid. Include some fresh herbs to enhance the flavor.

The Reveal

When the beef short ribs are ready, it’s time to serve. Slice the tender meat carefully. You might wonder, “What do I do with all the fat?” Don’t worry; there’s no waste in this dish. Use the leftover fat for other cooking purposes, such as frying vegetables or making a rich sauce.

Pair your beef short ribs with delicious sides like potatoes, okra, and ramp kimchi. These sides complement the rich, savory flavors of the meat.

Using every part of the beef short rib, including the fat, aligns with sustainable cooking practices. It ensures nothing goes to waste, which is better for the environment and your wallet.

Sustainable cooking is not only better for the planet but also healthier for you.

CSA packages offer fresh, local, and often exotic products. Learning to cook with these ingredients saves money and provides valuable knowledge about sustainable living.