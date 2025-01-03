27°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
27° Indianapolis

Constellation Brands shares low-alcohol wine options for a guilt-free sip this season

1-3-25 Constellation Brans

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking for a way to enjoy your favorite wines without all the calories, there are some great solutions! On Friday, Field Sales Manager Demi Lehmkuhler at Constellation Brands came on the show to share three fantastic low-alcohol wine selections that are perfect for a guilt-free sip this season.

1. Kim Crawford Illuminate Sparkling Wine

Kim Crawford Illuminate Sparkling Wine is a true game-changer. With only 70 calories and 7% alcohol per glass, this wine maintains the same crisp, refreshing flavor as its higher-alcohol counterpart. It’s made using traditional methods with a unique spinning cone technology to remove some alcohol, resulting in a light and flavorful sparkling wine.

2. Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc

Kim Crawford’s Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand has all the delicious, crisp notes you’d expect from a Kim Crawford wine, but with fewer calories and alcohol. It’s ideal for those who want to enjoy the taste of a Sauvignon Blanc without the added calories.

3. Meiomi Bright Pinot Noir

From California, the Mayomi Bright Pinot Noir is a rich and flavorful wine that comes in at just 90 calories per glass, with 8% alcohol. This Pinot Noir is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes, delivering all the flavor you love, but with fewer calories and less alcohol.

These wines are widely available at your local grocery store or liquor store, so you can easily find them and enjoy them immediately. With fewer calories and less alcohol, these wines are a great way to indulge while still staying mindful of your health goals.

Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc Spritz

Recipe by Emily Reuben

Servings

1

servings

Prep time

10

minutes

Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 oz Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc

  • 1 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

  • Top with Club Soda

  • Garnish with a Pear

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood

Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more!

Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

Meiomi Bright Sangria

Recipe by Emily Reuben

Servings

1

servings

Prep time

10

minutes

Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 750ml Bottles of Meiomi Bright Pinot Noir

  • 1/4 Cup Copper & Kings Apple Brandy

  • 1/3 Cup Dekuyper Orange Curacao

  • 1/2 Cup Simply Syrup

  • 1/4 Cup Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

  • 3 tbs Lemon Juice

  • 1 Liter Club Soda

  • Top with you favorite fruit

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood

Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more!

Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY CONSTELLATION BRANDS.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

What to know about Apple’s...
National News /
S&P 500 climbs toward its...
Business /
CFP head tells ESPN that...
College Football /
Notre Dame and Penn State...
College Football /
Top-ranked UCLA women head to...
College Basketball /
Mixologist shares alcohol-free recipe from...
Life.Style.Live! /
CFP semifinals by the numbers:...
College Football /
3 arrested after $100K tractor...
News /