Constellation Brands shares low-alcohol wine options for a guilt-free sip this season
1-3-25 Constellation Brans
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking for a way to enjoy your favorite wines without all the calories, there are some great solutions! On Friday, Field Sales Manager Demi Lehmkuhler at Constellation Brands came on the show to share three fantastic low-alcohol wine selections that are perfect for a guilt-free sip this season.
1. Kim Crawford Illuminate Sparkling Wine
Kim Crawford Illuminate Sparkling Wine is a true game-changer. With only 70 calories and 7% alcohol per glass, this wine maintains the same crisp, refreshing flavor as its higher-alcohol counterpart. It’s made using traditional methods with a unique spinning cone technology to remove some alcohol, resulting in a light and flavorful sparkling wine.
2. Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc
Kim Crawford’s Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand has all the delicious, crisp notes you’d expect from a Kim Crawford wine, but with fewer calories and alcohol. It’s ideal for those who want to enjoy the taste of a Sauvignon Blanc without the added calories.
3. Meiomi Bright Pinot Noir
From California, the Mayomi Bright Pinot Noir is a rich and flavorful wine that comes in at just 90 calories per glass, with 8% alcohol. This Pinot Noir is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes, delivering all the flavor you love, but with fewer calories and less alcohol.
These wines are widely available at your local grocery store or liquor store, so you can easily find them and enjoy them immediately. With fewer calories and less alcohol, these wines are a great way to indulge while still staying mindful of your health goals.
THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY CONSTELLATION BRANDS.