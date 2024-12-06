Macizo restaurant brings a unique fusion of Mexican and Peruvian cuisines to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)- Owners of Macizo Restaurant, Luz and Omar Gonza, visited the Life.Style.Live studio on Friday to talk about their new restaurant Macizo, which blends Mexican-Peruvian dishes in a tasty fusion.
Macizo is a new restaurant concept that combines the best Mexican and Peruvian cuisines, focusing on fresh ingredients, exciting flavors, and creative and homey fusion dishes. The restaurant also prides itself on its homemade sourdough and focaccia bread.
“Mexican and Peruvian may seem a little bit similar, but they also have a lot of differences, especially the seasonings,” Luz said. “I truly believe that they complement each other perfectly.”
In the first segment, Luz shows hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle how to make torta de carnitas.
In the second segment, Luz showed off the finished torta de carnitas and had Cody and Felicia try her tiradito, a Peruvian raw fish dish in a spicy sauce.