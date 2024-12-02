Marlee Thomas joins the Life.Style.Live! team

We’re thrilled to introduce our newest team member, Marlee Thomas!

Having grown up in Kokomo, Indiana, Thomas has always been passionate about her hometown. When she’s not in the office, she enjoys time outdoors, particularly riding her horse. She’s a true country girl at heart and loves spending her free time enjoying nature.

Thomas shares that family is also incredibly important to her, and she’s grateful to be close enough to her loved ones in Kokomo to visit frequently. In fact, she shared a heartwarming picture of her family, taken on Thanksgiving. The star of the photo? Her great-grandmother, who will be turning 112 this Christmas! Talk about a living legend.

Our new team member is also a big basketball fan. As an In-Game Host for Purdue Men’s Basketball the Purdue men’s basketball games, you’ve probably seen her at Mackey Arena, where she hosts and interviews players after the games. This is her fourth season doing it, and she’s loving every minute of it.

But it’s not just horses and basketball that keep her busy. Thomas is also a proud cat owner. Her cat Bex, who’s about three years old, is as big as he is crazy and full of energy. Bex enjoys hanging out at home, minding his own business while his owner is off on adventures.

Whether it’s exploring the local area or sharing her experiences with the team, she’s excited to get started. We’re equally excited to have her here. Welcome to the team!