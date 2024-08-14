Meet Dank and Doobie: Domesticated skunks with Silly Safari

Amazon John and Meerkat Mel from Silly Safaris recently brought two domesticated skunks to the studio for a segment on skunk behavior and facts. The skunks, named Dank and Doobie, have had their scent glands removed, making them safe for close interaction.

John explained that skunks can only spray when their tails are upright and that they typically give warnings, such as stomping their feet, before spraying. He noted that skunks are omnivores and opportunistic feeders, consuming a wide range of food, from vegetables to small animals.

Skunks are primarily nocturnal but may be seen during the day if they are searching for food. John also mentioned that the only natural predator of skunks in North America is the great horned owl, which lacks a sense of smell.

Domesticated skunks can be kept as pets with a permit from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, as they are a native species. They have a life expectancy similar to that of a cat, around 12 to 15 years.

Silly Safaris provides educational wildlife programs, particularly for children, to promote understanding and respect for wildlife. For more information, visit their website at SillySafaris.com.