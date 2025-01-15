Michele’s Boutique & Gifts to participate in Boutique Bargain Bash event

BROWNSBURG (WISH) — Michele’s Boutique & Gifts is celebrating 25 years of business this year.

“I’m so excited and I just love this community,” Owner, Michele Isenhower said. “I love what I do and I love all of the customers that come in.”

Isenhower says she strives to offer a variety of items in her store.

Michele’s Boutique & Gifts will be one of the shops attending the upcoming Boutique Bargain Bash event.

It’s taking place on Jan. 18 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

The event is focused on promoting local boutiques.

“We’re going to take a lot of our Taylor Swift apparel, Isenhower said. “I know everyone will love it even more because it’s going to be on sale.”

Isenhower will also be taking their Hobo brand bags.

“I’ve got a variety of them that are newly retired that I’m taking to the show,” Isenhower said. “I’m also going to take a lot of winter gloves, hats and scarfs.”

Michele’s Boutique & Gifts also offers memorial items for customers to buy.

Isenhower says they will be bringing some of the items to the event on Saturday.

“As a boutique we’re always changing,” Isenhower said. “We’re always getting something new and we’re always looking for the next thing that’s really popular.”

If you would like more information about Michele’s Boutique & Gifts, click here.