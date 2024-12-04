The Mind Trust and EmpowerED Families partner with CAFE Indy to host accessible and inclusive discussion on education

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Mind Trust and EmpowerED Families are collaborating with community organizations such as CAFE Indy to host Beyond the Bell: A Community Conversation About Education – a series of four conversations to talk about important topics impacting K-12 education in Indiana. ALL FREE and open to the public!

On Tuesday, Life.Style.Live! host Felicia Michelle spoke with Arion Clanton, Director of Community Engagement at The Mind Trust, and Jamarro Johnson, Director of Youth & Family Engagement at CAFE Indy (Community Alliance of the Far Eastside), about the first conversation in the series, taking place on January 14, 2025 from 4:45-8pm at CAFE Indy (8902 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46226).

During the event, the community will hear from a panel of education experts on current issues in K-12 education. After the panel, there will be small group discussions to dive deeper on discussion topics like IREAD, the new high school diploma requirements, chronic absenteeism, and choosing a school that meets your child’s needs.

Dinner will be served, childcare will be available, Spanish and Haitian Creole translation will be available, and there will be raffle prizes and giveaways.

“Jamarro and I both work with families, and they’re often left out of the conversation when it comes to changes that are happening in education,” said Clanton. “And so this event is allowing them the platform to know what’s happening, and to also have a say in what’s happening.”

Johnson also chimed in, expressing the importance of ensuring all Hoosiers can engage in productive conversations about education. “We want parents to be engaged and involved when these changes happen in education.”

“CAFE Indy is home to several different communities, our Haitian residents, our Latino community, our Spanish-speaking community, and so we want to make sure they’re receiving this information as it goes out, and that they understand it correctly,” said Johnson.

To register for the event online, visit: themindtrust.org/events. You can also register over the phone by calling (317) 890-3288.

Founded in 2006, The Mind Trust invests in public education to transform lives in neighborhoods across Indianapolis, Indiana and beyond. The organization works with Indianapolis communities to promote equitable and inclusive education for all Hoosiers, irrespective of race or income.CAFE Indy offers direct aid to residents of Indianapolis’ Eastside community. The organization is committed to the betterment of the Eastside community and offers various programs and services. Some of CAFE Indy’s work includes assisting families facing large winter heat bills, providing elderly residents with structured activities or nutritious meals, providing housing assistance, and connecting the unemployed with job training and counseling.

