Chef Ming Tsai offers affordable frozen Chinese meals for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As the holidays approach, many families turn to Chinese food as a staple for their festive celebrations. Award-winning Restaurateur and TV Chef Host Ming Tsai talked with “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams about fast, authentic frozen Chinese meals perfect for the hectic holidays.

According to Chef Ming Tsai, Chinese food is popular around the holidays because Chinese restaurants never close, so they are available when most other restaurants are closed. Chinese food provides an affordable and family-friendly option compared to pricier Western dining experiences. Chef Ming Tsai pointed out that you can feed an entire family at a Chinese restaurant for the cost of one person at some restaurants. But as prices rise, even takeout can get expensive.

To offer consumers a more affordable option, Chef Ming Tsai has introduced Mings, a premium line of frozen foods, designed to deliver authentic flavors without the high price tag. The line includes dishes like spicy beef ramen, which is made with house-made noodles, seared steak, a spicy beef broth, and green onions. Another flavorful option is Ming’s spicy dan dan noodles, featuring wheat noodles and ground chicken tossed together in a spicy Sichuan-style red sauce.

One of Chef Ming Tsai’s key tips for enhancing a frozen meal is to “chef it up” by adding ingredients like celery, spinach, or chilies from your own kitchen to elevate the dish. He also suggests throwing in an egg for an extra boost.

Chef Ming Tsai’s passion for food was forged in his early years working in his family’s restaurant, and although he earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Yale, he always stayed in the kitchen. After spending a summer studying at Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Paris, he went on to train under such greats as renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé and sushi master Kobayashi. Chef Ming Tsai began cooking for television audiences on the Food Network, where he was the 1998 Emmy-winning host of “East Meets West, Cooking with Ming Tsai” and “Ming’s Quest.” In addition to television, Ming is also the author of five cookbooks.

