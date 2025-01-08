Seeds of Caring’s MLK Day of Youth Service Partners with Madam Walker Legacy Center for 43rd Annual Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seeds of Caring and the Madam Walker Legacy Center are joining forces for a special MLK Day of Youth Service on Jan. 20, 2025, in downtown Indianapolis. This family-friendly event, part of the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s 43rd Annual MLK Day of Celebration, invites kids ages 2-12, along with their grown-ups, to engage in meaningful activities to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event will feature a variety of hands-on service stations facilitated by Seeds of Caring, where participants can give back to the community in ways that embody Dr. King’s vision of service and compassion. Activities will include assembling cleaning kits for recently housed neighbors, creating breakfast kits for children facing food insecurity, crafting sun catchers for senior citizens to brighten their day, designing “Use Your Voice” posters to encourage social change, and participating in a dream catcher reflection craft.

This event is free to attend but requires prior registration due to space limitations. Families can choose from two available session times: 9:30–11:15 a.m. and 1:30–3:15 p.m.

“Our goal is to create a space where kids and families can reflect on Dr. King’s teachings and contribute to our community in ways that matter,” Sarah Diaz, Executive Director of Seeds of Caring in Indianapolis. said.

Join Seeds of Caring and the Madam Walker Legacy Center to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through service and inspire the next generation of community leaders.