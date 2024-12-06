32°
Patty’s Picks: ‘Moana 2’

Patty’s Picks: Moana 2

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

Patty Spitler reviews “Moana 2,” a follow-up to Disney’s popular animated musical adventure that premiered in 2016.

“Moana 2” brought in $221 million in U.S. ticket sales over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, making it the highest-growing Turkey Day release ever. The film is expected to bring in over $1 billion worldwide.

The film follows Moana on her quest to look for her lost friend, Mau (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), with a small crew of friends, including a pig and a rooster. Together, they must locate a lost island and discover why her people are no longer connected to the ocean.

The film’s runtime is one hour and 40 minutes and is rated PG. Patty recommends the film, giving it a 3.5 out of five stars.

