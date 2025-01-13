Monday Jolt: Blue Mind Coffee Roasting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For today’s Monday Jolt, we stopped by Blue Mind Coffee.

Sarah Hassler is the Owner of Blue Mind Coffee Roasting.

Her business started out of her garage.

She says it’s exciting to see where her family business is today.

“We never thought it would end up like this,” Hassler said. “Honestly we were just a small business with our family in our garage roasting coffee for Indianapolis.”

Hassler said she always wanted a coffee shop, but she didn’t think it would happen for a while.

“Two years ago, we started this shop in February and it’s been great,” Hassler said. “It’s been great to just see the community come around us and support what we’re doing and getting to know each other better.”

Blue Mind Coffee also offers food items on their menu as well.

They have pastries from local bakeries and burritos for customers to enjoy.

If you would like more information about Blue Mind, click here.