New exhibition celebrates The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ centennial anniversary

1-2-25 Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This year, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating it’s 100th Anniversary. In celebration, the museum has launched a centennial exhibit titled “Memories, Wonders & Dreams: Stories From 100 Years” highlighting stories of 100 objects from the museum’s extensive collection.

Exhibit Developer at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Dom Oletti stopped by on Thursday to discuss the new exhibit and additions in 2025.

Upcoming exhibitions include:

Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism and Costume Design

Take Me There: Peru

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

