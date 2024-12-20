Firefighter Tim’s quick, no-bake holiday Christmas dip for all ages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, a gaggle of children took over the “Life.Style.Live!” studio! Carmel Firefighter Tim Griffin brought his two daughters to help make a simple, no-bake recipe.

Host Felicia Michelle also brought along her two nephews to join in on the fun.

The “Life.Style.Live!” crew poses together while making a no-bake Christmas treat.

This simple recipe, inspired by classic holiday Little Debbie snack cakes, is perfect for a quick gathering or a fun family activity. The best part? This snack requires no baking and can be made in minutes, making it the perfect last-minute treat for any holiday gathering.

To make the treat, start with Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, cut them into small pieces and mix them with cream cheese, Cool Whip and a touch of vanilla. The result is a creamy, festive snack that can be served with gingerbread or sugar cookies for dipping.

Sprinkles are the finishing touch, adding color and extra holiday cheer.