North Elementary Handchimes Ensemble shares holiday cheer through music

North Elementary Handchimes Ensemble

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Music Specialist at North Elementary Janene Krent and the North Elementary Handchimes Ensemble dropped by “Life.Style.Live!” on Thursday to spread holiday cheer through music.

North Elementary Handchimes Ensemble is a thirty-year tradition in Noblesville. The group is one of three touring groups of this kind at this age level in Indiana. The Ensemble’s mission is to spread holiday cheer throughout the Central Indiana area. 

In the first segment, the Ensemble played a rendition of “Jingle Bells,” Deck the Halls” and “Trepak” from “The Nutcracker.”

North elementary handchimes pt.2

