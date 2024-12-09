Old Major Market offers premium holiday proteins for a memorable meal

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – The holidays are only complete with a perfect holiday meal! On Monday, we had the Founder and Owner of Old Major Market, Mark LaFay, in studio to show us some of the tasty proteins you can bring home to delight your family this holiday season.

LaFay is an entrepreneur whose expertise spans multiple industries, including technology, music and the culinary arts. LaFay also has a history of founding successful music industry businesses, authoring “Chromebook for Dummies, Drones for Dummies,” and “Charcuterie for Dummies.” He is also the founder of tech startups like Lectio and Roust.

His culinary venture, Old Major Market, is where his passion for food takes center stage. Old Major Market, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a USDA-inspected meat processing company that specializes in producing high-quality bacon and sausages. Old Major partners with local Indiana family farmers, ensuring every product meets their rigorous standards for quality and consistency. The facility combines old-world craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to celebrate and advance the art of bacon and sausage making.

Aside from an array of proteins like smoked turkey or aged standing rib roasts, Old Major also sells plenty of dips and alcohol-free cocktails that are perfect for any holiday celebration.

In the first segment, “Life.Style.Live!” hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams sampled one of Old Major Market’s succulent turkey breasts.

“So what we do differently is we like to cure and brine our turkey breasts,” LaFay said. “Then we hang them in our smoker, and we smoke them on hickory and cherry.”

In the second segment, Felicia and Cody learned more about Old Major’s sausage-making classes, which makes for a perfect, unexpected holiday gift. They were also able to try LaFay’s delectable Christmas ham, smoked with hickory and cherry with a glaze mixture of maple syrup, brown sugar and bourbon.

To learn more about Old Major Market, visit oldmajormarket.com.