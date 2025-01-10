On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Indianapolis arts scene kicks off new year with diverse performances
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday season may be over, but the Indianapolis arts scene is buzzing with incredible performances to kick off the new year. Tom Alvarez shared his latest recommendations from the Indianapolis arts and entertainment scene.
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Jan. 10 & 11
Indianapolissymphony.org
Mac McNally
The Palladium
Jan. 10
thecenterpresents.org
Moulin Rouge
Murat Theatre at Old National Center
Jan. 14-19
indianapolis.broadway.com
King James
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Jan. 14-Feb. 9
irtlive.com
The JonBenet Games
IndyFringe Basile Theatre
Jan. 9-23
Indyfringe.org
Murder on the Orient Express
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Through Feb. 9
Beefandboards.com
