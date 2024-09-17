Search
One Life @ A Time, Inc.: ‘Executive for a Day’ program

by: Divine Triplett
Donielle Martin, Founder and CEO of One Life @ A Time, Inc., returned to the show to provide a recap of the Executive for a Day program. The program, designed to give at-risk youth a chance to shadow business leaders, continues to inspire and empower its participants. Joining Donielle for the discussion were Jaden and Anthony, two recent participants, who shared their personal experiences and how the program has impacted their future goals.

For more information on the Executive for a Day program and other initiatives from One Life @ A Time, visit their website.

