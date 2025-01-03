Navigating online dating: expert tips for finding love and making connections

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As the new year begins, many people are setting new goals—and for some, finding love is at the top of the list. However, with so much advice circulating on social media, it can be hard to know which tips to follow.

“Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle spoke with Dating Expert Jennifer Styers for the best tips to help you navigate the world of online dating.

According to Jennifer, sometimes a tiny tweak in how you approach dating can completely change the outcome, leading to real connections.

To make the most of your online dating experience, Jennifer recommends some simple but powerful profile tips:

Do : Choose clear, high-quality photos where your face is visible. Avoid filters, sunglasses or overly posed selfies. Show off your personality with a fun activity or a unique setting that makes your profile stand out.

: Choose clear, high-quality photos where your face is visible. Avoid filters, sunglasses or overly posed selfies. Show off your personality with a fun activity or a unique setting that makes your profile stand out. Don’t : Stay away from misleading photos or bathroom selfies. Authenticity is key—what you put in your profile should honestly reflect who you are.

: Stay away from misleading photos or bathroom selfies. Authenticity is key—what you put in your profile should honestly reflect who you are. Bio Tips: Keep it short and interesting. Your bio should highlight your personality and give potential matches a snapshot of what you’re about. Avoid clichés or long-winded explanations—make your words count.

Jennifer also reminds viewers not to overanalyze after a date. It’s easy to second-guess things like what you said or whether you made the right impression. Instead, focus on staying open and positive. A little patience and an open mind can go a long way when it comes to finding love.

Whether you’re new to online dating or have been trying for a while, the right approach can lead to the love and companionship you’ve been searching for.