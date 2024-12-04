43°
Out & About with Barney: exploring a Christmas wonderland at the 2024 Festival of Trees

by: Emily Reuben
Felicia Michelle, host of “Life.Style.Live!,” had an interesting chat with Barney Wood from “Out & About with Barney,” about his recent adventure at the Indiana Historical Society’s 2024 Festival of Trees.

This year, 85 trees are on display representing individuals, families and companies from around Indiana.

Back by popular demand, this year’s Festival of Trees is offering “Twilight Tuesdays” and “Twilight Thursdays” for those who wish to view the trees at night. “Twilight Nights” will take place on Dec. 5, Dec. 10, Dec. 12, Dec. 17 and Dec. 19.

Special performers will also provide holiday music on select nights.

Members of the Indiana Historical Society can take advantage of their complimentary admission benefit by booking their tickets online.

For more information about the 2024 Festival of Trees or to purchase tickets online, click here.

