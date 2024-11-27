Out & About with Barney: Fieldgate Farm owner shares what to look for when bringing home a new pet

As any pet owner will tell you, the responsibility of pet ownership is not something to be taken lightly. Between unexpected vet bills, the cost of care and training requirements, pets can easily sap away at your time and energy.

Unfortunately, the responsibility of owning a pet can prove too large a burden for some. In the first half of 2024 alone, over 3 million dogs and cats have entered shelters in the United States. There is a large need for adopters, to help clear out the shelters. However, before running to pick up a new pet, it is important to know the basics.

Barney Wood, host of Out & About with Barney joined us to share an interesting chat he had with Mindi McMillian, owner of Fieldgate Farm, about what you should look for when you chose to adopt a pet or purchase one from a responsible breeder.

Located in Northern Hamilton County, Fieldgate Farm is a 80-acre homestead which specializes in dog training and boarding.

For more information and updates, visit Fieldgate Farm’s website.