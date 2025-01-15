Paradigm by Ajani and Sweat Indy to host The Professional’s Day of Wellness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Saturday, Feb. 15, Paradigm by Ajani, in collaboration with Sweat Indy, will host The Professional’s Day of Wellness at the Perry Township Event Center. The event features fitness samplers, wellness activations and networking opportunities.

Attendees will experience sessions like yoga demonstrations led by The Hot Room, a Paradigm partner, while exploring wellness resources and products.

On Wednesday, “Life.Style.Live!” TV Host Colton Howard brought on the CEO of Ajani Sportswear and Creator of Paradigm by Ajani, Bryson Davis-Johnson, to talk about his program and show off some of his brand’s sportswear.

Bryson was joined by Bailee Conklin, an instructor at The Hot Room, who led the group through a few simple exercises.

From left to right: “Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle, Instructor at The Hot Room Bailee Conklin, CEO of Ajani Sportswear and Creator of Paradigm by Ajani, Bryson Davis-Johnson, TV Host Colton Howard, and “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams.

Mini Duffle Bags (PHOTO: Ajani Sportswear)

Sportswear by Ajani Sportswear (PHOTO: Ajani Sportswear) Sportswear by Ajani Sportswear (PHOTO: Ajani Sportswear)

Paradigm by Ajani is a membership-based platform that empowers Indianapolis professionals, entrepreneurs and educators to integrate wellness and professional growth into their lives. By offering fitness classes, wellness activations and professional networking opportunities, Paradigm fosters a thriving community.

Ajani Sportswear complements this mission with innovative, high-quality activewear designed to support dynamic lifestyles.

To learn more about Ajani Sportswear, click here.