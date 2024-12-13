Patty’s Picks: ‘Kraven the Hunter’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Patty Spitler reviewed yet another superhero movie. Sony hopes that “Kraven the Hunter” can save their superhero franchise after several “busts”.

The film features the “Marvel Comics” character of the same name.

In the words of Patty Spitler, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Kraven and Russell Crowe portrays his weird and violent father.

Kraven seeks to become the greatest hunter, just like his father was.

But, it’s gangsters not animals he hunts, unless you want to call the humans ‘animals’ in a sense.

According to Sony, this is the 6th and final installment in Sony’s Spider-man Universe.

This action-fantasy film is rated R.

The film runs 2 hrs 7 minutes, which Patty says feels more like 22 hours and 7 minutes.

Patty gives it 1 out of 5 stars.