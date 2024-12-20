Patty’s Picks: ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, Patty Spitler reviewed Disney’s “Mufasa.” Joining her on set was “Life.Style.Live!” Producer Petar Hood and his adorable daughter, Chloe.

Disney’s latest venture, “Mufasa,” is a heartwarming yet intense tale of destiny, friendship and survival. The film is both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 and 1994 “Lion King” films, following the story of Mufasa’s rise from orphan cub to the king of the Pride Lands.

Told through flashbacks, the movie explores Mufasa’s early years, his unlikely friendship with Taka, a young lion with royal blood and their shared journey to find their place in the world.

The film, directed by Barry Jenkins, features Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy, lending their voices to the project. Aaron Pierre voices the adult Mufasa in the film.

The movie’s 1-hour 58-minute runtime offers a detailed and immersive experience, with memorable moments of action and tender moments between the characters.