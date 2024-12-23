Fishers High School sophomore Eliana Sanchez impresses with Christmas medley on ‘Life.Style.Live!’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, our friend and International Latin Jazz Pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit introduced us to Eliana Sanchez, a sophomore at Fishers High School with an amazing voice!

Pavel, who has been friends with Eliana’s parents for many years, first discovered Elena’s vocal abilities when he saw a post her father shared of her singing.

Eliana showed off some of her still on “Life.Style.Live!” by singing a Christmas medley.

Eliana Sanchez has been a member of her school’s Varsity Show Choir for the past two years. As a freshman, we won the State Championship. This year, the Varsity Show Choir teams will be competing in Nationals.

Over the past several years, she has had the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at the SADCO Gala, and at an NBA G League Mad Ants game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.