Holiday-themed pear and apple recipes: a festive twist to your holiday table

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As the holiday season approaches, there’s no better time to celebrate with delicious, seasonal produce. Pears and apples are perfect for adding a touch of elegance and color to your holiday table. Lori Taylor, CEO of The Produce Moms, visited the “Life.Style.Live!” studio on Thursday to show off her creative, festive recipes.

In the first segment, Lori showed us how to make a gingerbread pear loaf and a pear and blue cheese tart!

Pears & apples for the holidays pt.2

In the second segment, Lori shared tips on decorating your home for the holidays using pears, made a caramelized pear pastry and even showed viewers how to ripen and store your pears.

For more recipes, visit www.theproducemoms.com.