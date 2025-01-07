Perry Township Schools are transforming school lunches into nutritious meals students love

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – School lunches have come a long way from basic hot dogs and apple sauce cups. Thanks to new nutrition standards, today’s school meals are fresher, more colorful and packed with nutrients to support students’ overall health and academic performance.

On Monday, Child Nutrition Director at Perry Township Schools Erin Coleman, RD, visited the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to discuss how the schools whip up nutritious, healthy lunches that students love.

Erin shared that when kids eat healthy, it helps fuel their brain, helping them succeed academically throughout the day. Because of this, students are directly involved with the tasting process for new dishes since they are more likely to eat meals they actually enjoy.

In the second segment, Erin showcased some dishes served to students at Perry Township Schools, including an orange chicken and rice bowl containing brown rice served with fresh vegetables and fruit.

Also on display was a vanilla parfait, a chicken and vegetable bowl, and colorful vegetables with dips.

The impact of these changes goes beyond just lunchtime—by promoting healthier eating habits, schools are setting students up for long-term success inside and outside the classroom.