Making a personalized candle while supporting a local business

CARMEL, Ind. – If you’re looking for a personalized gift to give someone for Christmas, the Penn & Beech Candle Company has you covered!

The candle company gives customers a unique hands-on experience of making a personalized candle.

Guests can smell over 100 fragrances and pick out a few of their favorite scents.

If you’re unsure what scents will mix well together, that’s where the Scent Specialist can help.

The Scent Specialists help determine which fragrances would blend well together to make your candle smell perfect.

After you select your scents, you’ll select which vessel you want to make your candle in.

You’ll head to the Fragrance Bar and blend your scents together and pour your oil into the hot wax.

The candle needs to sit for two hours after everything is mixed together.

Customers can also enjoy an alcoholic, or non-alcoholic, drink while creating their candle.

At Penn & Beech Candle Company, customers are not only making a personalized candle but also supporting a local business.

There are currently three locations in Indiana and three in Ohio.

If you would like more information about Penn & Beech Candle Company, click here.