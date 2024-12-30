Tips for keeping pets healthy and happy in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Don’t forget about your furry friends as you begin your New Year resolutions! Starting off on the right foot is essential to keeping pets healthy and happy this new year.

On Monday, the Director of Communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals, Tom Dock, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to share insights on how to keep pets healthy in 2025. He also brought with him Lord Kronos, his adorable four-year-old Bull Mastiff!

Reporter Marlee Thomas (left) and Director of Communications at Noah’s Animal Hospitals, Tom Dock (right) pose with Lord Kronos, the Bull Mastiff. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Kronos the Bull Mastiff sprawls out in the “Life.Style.Live!” Green Room. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH) Kronos the Bull Mastiff sits patiently while the camera rolls. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

According to Tom, pet parents should focus on three key areas of pet care: medical care, financial care and behavioral care.

One of the simplest things you can do for yourself AND your dogs during this new year is commit to at least two 20-minute walks daily. Not only will this help release any pent-up energy your pup may have, it can also help reduce the obesity epidemic we are seeing in our pets. According to the Association For Pet Obesity Prevention, more than 60-% of our canine friends are either overweight or obese.

Tom also reminds viewers not to forget about those friendly felines! According to Tom, more than 62% of cats are classified as overweight or obese. It might take a little creativity, but spending 10–15-minute sessions with a “kitty teaser” type of toy can help your flabby tabby lose some pounds!

Tom also notes that being prepared for any sort of pet emergency is a great resolution for the coming year. According to the Lifetime Cost of Care Study performed by Synchrony Bank, 80% of pet parents will face an unexpected veterinary bill this year. More than 50% of households say that a $500 bill will cause distress in their households.

Being prepared might include having a CareCredit account, setting up a savings account just for your pet or even having a separate credit card just for veterinary expenses. Some people might consider pet insurance as an option, and there’s a wide range of options available at almost any price point.

Tom shares that keeping pets intellectually stimulated can also help avoid any problems with unwanted behavior. According to experts, behavioral issues are a leading cause of relinquishment to shelters and rescues. Behavior concerns are all too often the main reason for the early euthanasia of our furry friends.

Any sort of physical activity is helpful. “A tired dog is a good dog,” and some breeds may need more mental and physical stimulation than others. A quick Internet search or trip to your local pet store can help you find food puzzles and other mentally stimulating items for your active pup!

Similarly, our feline friends need this sort of mental activity as well. There are many puzzle toys designed to enrich your cat’s emotional well-being. Keep in mind that many cats will also need an outlet for scratching, so be sure to have one or more scratching posts available for this instinctive need.

Finally, Tom encourages viewers not to forget about community pets. Many rescues and shelters continue to be overwhelmed and could use help. He reminds viewers that adopting or fostering a pet can lessen the burden on these groups. For those unable to adopt or foster, a donation can make a significant impact. Donations can be monetary, items like cleaning supplies, food, or even a time donation. Many rescues and shelters need dedicated volunteers to transport pets and help keep these homeless pets engaged and happy.

Above all, resolve to spend time with your pets! That attention you lavish on them will be returned 1000 times with unconditional love!