Pets as gifts for the holidays: a heartfelt gesture, but proceed with caution

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holidays often bring about nostalgic memories of receiving that coveted puppy or kitten under the tree. Perhaps you remember the joy it sparked, or maybe you’ve seen the excitement in viral TikTok videos showing families surprised by their new furry friends. While the thrill of gifting a pet is undeniable, the reality of this decision is more complicated than it might seem.

For years, animal shelters and rescue organizations have warned against giving live animals as holiday gifts. The primary concern is that families may not be fully prepared for the responsibility of a new pet, especially if the animal is an energetic puppy or kitten. In fact, many shelters would even halt adoptions during the holiday season, fearing that the excitement of receiving an animal would fade, leading to an increase in returns after the new year.

Experts agree, however, that communication is key. It is essential that the recipient of a pet gift knows in advance that they might be receiving a new furry companion. Giving a pet should never be a surprise. Instead, consider gifting a certificate or voucher that allows the recipient to choose their new pet after the holiday chaos has settled down. This approach gives them the autonomy to pick the right pet that fits their lifestyle and ensures that they are ready for the commitment.

If you’ve already selected a pet to gift, it’s critical to have a solid plan in place for all the needs of the new animal. Have the responsibilities been divided among the family members? Who will be in charge of feeding, training and taking care of the housebreaking? Are you prepared for the costs of food, toys, vet visits and vaccinations?

The expenses of pet ownership can be eye-opening for many first-time owners. According to industry experts, the first year of a pet’s life can cost between $1,300 to $2,400, and a lifetime of care for a dog or cat can exceed $20,000, even for a healthy animal. Synchrony Bank’s “Lifetime of Care” study reveals that one-third of pet owners will face unexpected expenses that cause financial strain. Nearly half of pet owners say that an unexpected expense of $500 is enough to create significant worry.

To avoid emotional or impulsive adoptions, have an honest conversation with the person you’re gifting the pet to. Be upfront about the financial costs involved and ensure that they are ready for the long-term commitment, which could span 12-15 years or longer. Ask yourself if the recipient has the time, energy and resources to care for a pet throughout its life.

While the idea of gifting a pet during the holidays might seem like the perfect nostalgic gesture, it’s important to make sure that it’s a decision made with careful thought and preparation. Take time to research the specific needs of the pet you’re considering and consult with a veterinarian to understand the necessary care, especially in those crucial first months.

So, while a new puppy or kitten may bring immediate joy, it’s vital to ensure that the recipient is fully ready for the responsibility—and that the holiday surprise doesn’t turn into an unexpected burden. This season, let your gift of a pet be both heartfelt and well-planned, ensuring a happy and healthy start for both the animal and the new owner.