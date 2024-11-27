Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre presents ‘A Very Phoenix Xmas 16’: A hilarious holiday sketch-comedy show with a twist

The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre is thrilled to announce the return of Indianapolis’ favorite holiday sketch-comedy show with a brand-new twist. A Very Phoenix Xmas 16: It’s a Wonderful Die Hard Life Story Actually is back and ready to deliver a rollercoaster of laughs, nostalgia and holiday cheer. The production runs from Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, 2024, and promises an uproarious exploration of holiday movies and Christmas TV classics, all served with Phoenix Theatre’s signature comedic flair.

Curated and directed by the multitalented Claire Wilcher, A Very Phoenix Xmas 16 brings together a talented ensemble cast of Indianapolis’s best actors and comedians. The 2024 show features performances by Matthew Altman, Devan Mathias, Paige Neely, Zachariah Stonerock and Kelsey VanVoorst, each bringing their unique energy and comedic timing to the stage.

This year’s show is anything but predictable—audiences will experience a rotating lineup of sketches with each performance, ensuring that no two shows are exactly alike. From beloved holiday movie parodies to unexpected takes on Christmas TV specials, the variety of sketches is sure to keep everyone laughing.

Featured sketches include:

Late Nite Double Feature Xmas Show by Claire Wilcher

All the Jimmy Stewarts by Jeff Clawson

Hallmark Town by Steve Moulds

Abby & Abbey’s Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Zack Neiditch

Alan Rickman is Dead, Merry Christmas by KT Peterson

The Grundle by Mookie Harris and Claire Wilcher

Die Hard Windows by Steven Korbar

A Requiem for Shermy by Mark Harvey Levine

The Baby by Zack Neiditch

Too Hot for Frosty by Claire Wilcher

Prancer Promo by Bennett Ayres

A Christmas Horror Story by Claire Wilcher

Each sketch brings a playful spin to familiar holiday tales, from “Die Hard” riffs to sharp, hilarious takes on Hallmark’s heartwarming clichés. With humor that spans from family-friendly fun to more daring, edgy moments, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of traditional holiday movies or enjoy a bit of dark comedy, A Very Phoenix Xmas 16 has it all.

This year’s show is appropriate for ages 13 and up, ensuring that both teens and adults can enjoy the laughs and surprises that await.

Performance Details:

Dates: November 30 – December 22, 2024

November 30 – December 22, 2024 Location: Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, 705 N. Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN

Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, 705 N. Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN Tickets: Available online at phoenixtheatre.org/buy-tickets or by calling 317-635-PLAY. Early-bird ticket discounts are available for a limited time.

Come for the laughter, stay for the holiday cheer, and don’t miss out on the most ridiculous holiday experience in Indianapolis!