The Produce Moms shares tips on elevating salads and simple potato appetizers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, Lori Taylor, Founder/CEO of The Produce Moms, shared tips on how to quickly elevate salads. She also detailed how you can make simple potato appetizers, perfect for tailgating.

“Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams pose with Lori Taylor, Founder/CEO of The Produce Moms. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

In the first segment, Lori showed “Life.Style.Live!” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams how to prep a crowd-pleasing wedge salad board. The process is quick: start by rinsing the iceberg under cold water, then cut it in half. Next, remove the core and then slice each half into wedges.

This versatile dish is perfect for gatherings, allowing guests to customize their toppings.

Lori also demonstrated how to make a nutrient-packed chicken salad. Using a simple homemade dressing made from Greek yogurt, olive oil, Dijon mustard and brown sugar, Lori combined the dressing into a jar with rotisserie chicken, crunchy walnuts, sugar beet apples and dried cherries.

To end the segment, Lori explained how to easily elevate salad kits by adding proteins, fresh fruit and veggies like mushrooms, cucumbers and citrus.

Chicken Salad (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Elevated Salad (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH) Elevated Salad (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH) Iceberg Salad Wedges (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

1-16-25 The Produce Moms Pt.2

In the second segment, Lori prepared some potato dishes that are perfect for serving on Game Day.

First, she made Buffalo Chicken Potato Cups—a fun twist on buffalo chicken dip. Instead of boiling potatoes, Boyd used a muffin tin, placing one small potato in each slot. She then added water to each slot and baked it at 350°F for about 20 minutes. Once the potatoes were cooked, she smashed the potatoes inside the cups and baked again for another 20 minutes to make them crispy. Lori then filled with buffalo chicken dip and garnished with parsley.

Next up, Lori showcased an easy roasted potato appetizer using golden smalls. After oven-roasting the potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper at 350°F for about 35 minutes, the potatoes turn out crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The potatoes were then served with Hidden Valley Ranch and pesto.