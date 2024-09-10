Prime 47: GameDay Brunch menu 2024

Chef Ryne Kempin is bringing the heat once again at Prime 47, and this time, he’s cooking up something special!

With the NFL season upon us, what better way to fuel up than with a perfect meal while watching the big game?

Prime 47 is kicking off the season with GAMEDAY BRUNCH! Whether you’re cheering for your favorite team or just enjoying the action, Prime 47’s brunch menu is a game-changer.

To get all the details, watch the full interview and visit the Prime 47 website. Ready, set, brunch!