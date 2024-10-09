Prime 47 unveils new chilled seafood platter and bacon gloss scallops

As the cooler months approach, Prime 47 is expanding its culinary horizons with exciting new seafood offerings. Chef Ryan joined Life.Style.Live Tuesday to share a sneak peek of the restaurant’s latest creation—a chilled seafood platter that promises to be a hit this season.

“We already have a hot seafood platter with fried calamari, shrimp, sautéed lobster tails, and crab cakes, but we wanted to introduce something cooler for those who prefer shrimp cocktails,” Chef Ryan said.

The chilled seafood platter features an enticing selection, including lobster tails, crab claws, crab legs, oysters, and shrimp cocktail, all served with a variety of delicious sauces. Chef Ryan humorously added,

“Normally, we have mignonette—mint, shallots, champagne vinegar—but the one I brought today spilled. It’s all good, though. TV happens!”

Designed for sharing, this platter is perfect for groups of four to six.

“Sometimes the oysters can be a bit smaller, but these are enormous, so four is probably enough,” Chef Ryan said.

But that’s not all—Chef Ryan is also announced Prime 47 would be re-introducing a popular scallop dish to the menu, now with a creative twist.

“We used to serve scallops with bacon jam, but I wanted to take it in a different direction,” he explained. “I’m calling it bacon gloss, made with apples and onions cooked down with aromatics and bacon, then finished with butter. I’ve added salmon roe, kaluga caviar, and pickled red onion for a burst of brightness.”

Chef Ryan says the restaurant plans to include the scallops in Prime 47’s popular seafood tower, which will now feature a mix of lobster tails and crab cakes.

Beyond the new seafood options, Chef Ryan has been overseeing the restaurant’s beloved Colts brunches, offering a blend of à la carte and buffet options to cater to both casual diners and game-day enthusiasts.

With these exciting additions, Prime 47 is ensuring there’s something for everyone—whether you’re a seafood lover or a steak aficionado.