Raising Cane’s debuts in Carmel with local flair and community support

Raising Cane’s has opened its eighth location in Indiana, expanding its presence in the state with a new restaurant in the Carmel Westfield area. This marks the third Raising Cane’s in Central Indiana, following locations in Avon and Noblesville.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Carmel and Westfield community,” said Shelby McCurdy of Raising Cane’s. “We have a fantastic outdoor patio and two drive-thru lanes to ensure fast service for our customers.”

The new Carmel location features local artwork and a spacious outdoor seating area, offering a unique dining experience beyond typical fast food. “It’s a place where people can relax and enjoy their meals,” McCurdy added.

Raising Cane’s prides itself on being a community-focused company. For the Carmel opening, they partnered with the Westfield Education Foundation and Carmel High School athletes. “We love working with community partners and being a part of the local community,” McCurdy said.

The restaurant is known for its fresh, hand-breaded chicken, creamy coleslaw, and freshly squeezed lemonade. “Our lemonade is made daily and has a fresh, balanced taste,” McCurdy noted.

Raising Cane’s is also extending its hours at the Noblesville location to 2 a.m. on weekends, catering to late-night crowds. “If you’ve never had Raising Cane’s after midnight, it’s an experience,” McCurdy said.

For those planning events or office gatherings, Raising Cane’s offers catering services. “We have tailgate packages that are perfect for parties or office events,” McCurdy mentioned.

In celebration of the new Carmel location, the first 100 customers received exclusive hats, and 20 lucky winners were awarded free Cane’s for a year.

Raising Cane’s new Carmel location is now open and ready to serve the community with its signature chicken fingers and Cane’s sauce.