Redefining education with a supportive, student-centered approach at Adelante Schools

Jordan Habayeb and Kendra Randle from Adelante Schools joined to discuss their school’s mission, which centers on a supportive, student-focused environment in K-8 education on Indianapolis’ south side. With more than 450 students, Adelante Schools prioritize student and staff experiences that go beyond traditional education to foster both academic achievement and personal growth. “We want parents to know their children are in a place where they’re cared for,” explained Habayeb, highlighting the school’s commitment to safety and holistic development.

Randle elaborated on the school’s approach to redefining the learning experience, noting their emphasis on joy and engagement. Adelante offers over 20 free after-school clubs, along with a scratch kitchen that provides students with daily chef-prepared meals where they even help select menu items. “Kids get to use their voice,” Randle added, describing how student input is incorporated into the meal options. This approach encourages decision-making skills and self-advocacy.

Adelante Schools also prioritize teacher support, providing flexible PTO, competitive pay, and ensuring educators don’t have to spend out-of-pocket to support their classrooms. This approach has led to high satisfaction rates, with 90% of parents reporting positive experiences and teacher satisfaction ratings that exceed city and national averages. “Teachers are excited about being cared for at school,” Randle noted, underscoring the school’s emphasis on supporting educators so they can, in turn, support students effectively.

Among the year’s goals, Habayeb highlighted progress in foundational literacy, noting that 83% of students entering first grade are reading at grade level, with similar successes in third-grade reading proficiency. These achievements reflect the school’s emphasis on literacy as a foundational skill. Looking ahead, Adelante Schools aim to expand their impact through partnerships that benefit not only their students but also the broader educational community.

More information about Adelante Schools can be found on adelanteschools.org.

SPONSORED BY THE MIND TRUST.