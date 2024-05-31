Rowdy Gaines and the urgent need for water safety training

Drowning is preventable, yet it remains a daily occurrence and is the leading cause of death among young children aged 1 to 4.

Key statistics reveal alarming trends:

90% of drownings happen in front of an adult.

A child can drown in less than 30 seconds.

Drowning is silent, unlike its portrayal in movies and TV.

Floaties can provide a false sense of security and hinder proper swimming education.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. sees nearly 4,000 drownings annually, highlighting the urgent need for water safety awareness, education, and training.

Distractions from phones, work, and other activities contribute to preventable deaths. Three-time Olympic Gold medalist Rowdy Gaines, a Swim Safety Champion and Drowning Prevention Advocate, receives Google Alerts for each child drowning in the U.S., averaging three to four notifications daily. Gaines leads the Step into Swim initiative, promoting water safety education through the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance and providing free swim lessons in local communities.

In recognition of National Water Safety Month, Gaines shares essential water and swim safety tips. He will emphasize the importance of assigning an adult water watcher, eliminating distractions like cell phones, ensuring pool safety measures, learning CPR, and more.