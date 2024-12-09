Join Santa for a festive run at the 2024 Santa Hustle Indianapolis

Indianapolis, (WISH) – Get ready to run, dash, and jingle all the way through the streets of Indianapolis! The highly anticipated Santa Hustle Indianapolis is set to take place on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the beautiful White River State Park. This festive event promises fun for the whole family, with a Half Marathon, 5K, and a special Kids Rudolph Run to get everyone in the holiday spirit!

Race times:

Half Marathon: 9:00 AM

5K: 9:05 AM

Kid’s Dash: 8:30 AM

Participants will be greeted by none other than Santa himself, who will be spreading holiday cheer with a bag full of festive goodies for each runner! Race participants will receive a long sleeve ugly sweater design, a Santa Hustle embroidered beanie, and a finisher medal that will keep your holiday bright.

There are multiple ways to get your race packet, including race day pickup and a special packet shipping option. If you’d prefer to grab your swag early, head to the Marriott Downtown on Saturday, December 14, to pick up your bib and all your race goodies.

The Santa Hustle Indianapolis is not only about running, but also about giving back. The event’s official charities for 2024 include:

Indiana Parkinson Foundation

Friends of Indy AnimalCare

Teen Works

Participants are encouraged to donate or volunteer to support these incredible organizations.

Organizers encourage participants to use public transportation or carpool to the event, to make parking easier and reduce traffic congestion. Be sure to check the event website for all the travel and parking recommendations.

The Kids Rudolph Run is the perfect way for young participants, aged 2-10 years old, to join in the festive fun. Parents are welcome to cheer on their little runners as they complete their dash and receive their own holiday-themed finisher medal.

The scenic course will start and finish at White River State Park, providing beautiful views of downtown Indianapolis. For those planning to race, be sure to check out the course maps available on the event website so you can plan your strategy for the big day.

So, lace up your sneakers, put on your holiday best, and join in the jolly good time at the 2024 Santa Hustle Indianapolis! It’s an event you won’t want to miss—running, holiday cheer, and charitable giving all in one place!