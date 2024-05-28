Savannah could be your next vacation spot

SAVANNAH, GA. (WISH)- Consistently hailed as one of the “world’s friendliest cities,” Savannah Georgia is a town full of art, architecture, gardens, food, shops, and more.

Looking to share its southern charm with Indianapolis, Visit Savannah is bringing its quintessential Savannah favorites to Hamilton Town Center.

For the very first time, Visit Savannah is embarking on an exciting journey, touring 11 cities to offer a tantalizing glimpse of Savannah, Georgia’s charm through its sights, sounds, flavors, and renowned hospitality.

This isn’t your average mobile tour, it’s a journey to bring the unbeatable charm of Savannah directly to potential visitors.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Savannah, Georgia, with interactive activities that showcase the city’s shopping, culture, entertainment and dining options.

You will even have the chance to talk to real Savannah locals.

The best part is it is free to attend.

You can catch the traveling exhibit on June 1 and 2 at 6pm.