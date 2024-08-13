Savor the flavors of The Melting Pot’s new happy hour menu

The Melting Pot recently introduced a new Happy Hour menu, available Sunday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the bar. During this time, guests can enjoy half off cheese and chocolate fondue, along with various drink specials including the Love Martini, which features heart-shaped strawberries, $5 glasses of wine, and $2 off beers.

Rob Cuba, a fondue expert at The Melting Pot, explained the new offerings while preparing a spinach artichoke fondue. The menu includes a variety of dipping items such as French baguette, pretzel bread, Granny Smith apples, and a selection of vegetables. For those looking to try something new, Cuba also introduced a charcuterie board and crispy deli bites.

The Melting Pot offers options to accommodate different dietary restrictions, including gluten-free and vegan cheese options. The restaurant prides itself on its interactive dining experience, with all food prepared tableside, ensuring it is hot and fresh.

Cuba, who has been with The Melting Pot since 2010, noted that the Happy Hour has been well-received by customers. The extended schedule, including Sundays, aims to offer guests more opportunities to enjoy the melty cheese and chocolate experience.

For more information on the Happy Hour menu and other offerings, visit meltingpot.com.