Seasons 52 unveils seasonal menu with fall favorites and flavorful dishes

Seasons 52 is bringing its seasonal menu to the forefront with fresh, flavorful dishes perfect for fall. General Manager Justin Hansen, highlighted the concept of the menu, which changes four times a year to match seasonal ingredients. “We do four different menus throughout the year, so you get your ingredients at their peak of freshness,” he explained. Seasons 52 is known for its fresh grill and wine bar, using traditional cooking techniques such as oak fire grilling and brick ovens to enhance natural flavors.

One of the seasonal highlights is the Butterfish, which is marinated in a panzu broth for up to 24 hours. The dish is served over a bed of Hong Kong spinach and topped with scallions, shiitake mushrooms, and a drizzle of the savory broth. “We’re looking for an internal temp of 135 degrees,” said Hansen. “It’s called Butterfish because it has a higher oil content and literally melts in your mouth.” Hansen shared cooking tips, emphasizing the importance of not overcooking the fish.

In addition to the Butterfish, the fall menu includes a golden beet salad with aged balsamic and goat cheese, and a cauliflower and aged cheddar soup. The soup, a creamy, thick, and warming dish, is described as “perfect for the cold weather.” Hansen remarked, “That’s my go-to when I walk in the door. It really sets the tone for a fall meal.”

Seasons 52 is also known for its flatbreads, which feature fresh ingredients and a variety of flavors. Justin showcased the popular mushroom flatbread, made with a mix of parmesan and mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, shiitake and portobello mushrooms, and a sprinkling of cipollini onions. “The flatbread is light and crispy, with just the right amount of flavor,” he said. “It’s a perfect way to start a meal.”

Seasons 52 making mushroom flatbread

Desserts are also a focus on the seasonal menu, with pumpkin-themed options available. The pumpkin pie mini indulgence, with layers of pumpkin mousse, whipped cream, and a ginger snap cookie on top, is a standout treat. “When you think of fall, you think of pumpkin, and this dessert really brings that flavor,” Hansen noted.

Seasons 52 is located at the Keystone at the Crossing area, in front of the Fashion Mall. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, until 11 p.m. on weekends, and until 9 p.m. on Sundays. The atmosphere is described as relaxed, with diners able to come dressed casually or more formally.

Hansen also emphasized that the under 595-calorie menu is designed for those who want to enjoy a satisfying meal without feeling heavy. “You can come in for lunch, have a great meal, and go right back to work without needing a nap,” he said. For more information and a full look at the fall menu, visit Seasons 52 at Keystone or check out their offerings online at seasons52.com.