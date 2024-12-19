Talkin’ tarantulas: Silly Safari’s Amazon John shares touching Christmas Ukrainian folktale involving a spider

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, Silly Safari’s Amazon John visited the “Life.Style.Live!” studio, bringing along a little eight-legged friend: Karen the Curly Hair Tarantula!

While many people associate spiders with fear, John wants to change that perception with his fun, educational approach to wildlife. According to John, spiders are much more than just creepy crawlers; they are really just “little ballerinas.”

John then shared a touching Ukrainian folktale, where a poor widow and her children decorate a humble Christmas tree using only cobwebs. When Santa arrived, he transformed the spiders’ webs into silver and gold tinsel.

John encourages viewers to embrace their fear of spiders, citing beloved stories like “Charlotte’s Web,” and reminds us that spiders, much like reindeer or foxes, are part of the wild animals that make Christmas so magical.

There’s always a way to find beauty in the creatures we often fear. To learn more about Silly Safaris and their mission, visit sillysafaris.com.