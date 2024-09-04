Summer to Fall, Brett Butler mixes up cocktails

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Brett Butler stopped by to mix some drinks as we head into the fall season.

DRINK SEGMENT #1: “Faux-Loma,” a light, refreshing zero-proof version of the Mexican classic “Paloma.”

1 oz. Agave Nectar

1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lime

5-6 Grapefruit Segments

1 slice Serrano Pepper

1 slice Jalapeno Pepper

5-6 Fresh Basil Leaves

1 dash Himalayan Pink Salt

Splash Fever Tree or La Croix Grapefruit Seltzer

Add all the ingredients except the seltzer to a cocktail shaker and muddle thoroughly for about 30 seconds. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain over ice into a double rocks or Collins glass, and top with grapefruit seltzer. Garnish with a Tajin rim and fresh basil.

DRINK SEGMENT #2: “Hoosier Elote?”, a sweet corn Margarita celebrating our local summer farmer’s markets!

2 oz. Milagro Reposado Tequila

.75 oz. Nixta Corn Liqueur

1.5 oz. “Hoosier Elote” Elixir (My Dad’s Sweet Corn, Ancho Chili Powder, Cane Sugar, Cojita Cheese, Serrano Pepper, Cilantro)

1 oz. Fresh Lime

2 slices Fresh Serrano Peppers

Bunch Fresh Cilantro

Add the fresh peppers, cilantro and lime to a cocktail shaker and muddle thoroughly for about 20 seconds. Add the rest of the ingredients and ice and shake vigorously for another twenty seconds until well chilled and emulsified. Double strain over ice into a large double rocks glass. Garnish with roasted corn and fresh cilantro.

LSL ALCOMY LLC END OF SUMMER COCKTAILS PART 2

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”



Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.



Website: thealcomyexperience.com

FB & IG: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs can be found at the Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Zionsville, Broad Ripple and Westfield Summer farmer’s markets through September 2024!