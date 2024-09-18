Tamika Catchings teams up with Caplinger’s Fresh Catch Seafood Market

Retired Indiana Fever basketball star Tamika Catchings has found success in the world of business with her tea shops, Tea’s Me Cafe, which have quickly gained popularity. Recently, she teamed up with Andrew Caplinger, the owner of Caplinger’s Fresh Catch Seafood Market, for an exciting new venture.

Our own Patty sat down with Tamika to learn more about this partnership, which combines Tamika’s passion for tea and community with Andrew’s expertise in fresh seafood.

Catch this feature on Great Day TV, usually airing Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV. Please note the show will be preempted this weekend due to special programming, but it will return on September 28!