Taylor Swift and Eminem make history at 2024 MTV VMAs

New York, NY — The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) saw record-breaking performances and historic wins as Taylor Swift and Eminem set new benchmarks in the music industry.

Taylor Swift stole the spotlight with a staggering seven awards from twelve nominations, propelling her to the forefront of VMA history. With a total of 30 competitive VMAs won, Swift has surpassed Beyoncé’s previous record of 25 competitive VMAs. Beyoncé, who also has 29 overall wins including her collaborations with Destiny’s Child and Jay-Z, was bested by Swift’s solo achievements.

Among Swift’s notable wins was her record-breaking fifth Video of the Year award for “Fortnight,” making her the first artist to secure this prestigious accolade five times. She also became the first artist to win Video of the Year for three consecutive years, following victories for “Bad Blood,” “You Need to Calm Down,” “All Too Well: The Short Film,” and “Anti-Hero.”

In the Best Direction category, Swift broke her tie with David Fincher and Spike Jonze, claiming her fourth win and extending her record as the most awarded performer and female director in this category. Her ability to direct or co-direct her winning videos underscores her multifaceted talent and creative vision.

Swift also achieved a historic double win in the Artist of the Year category, becoming the first artist to win this award twice and in consecutive years. Additionally, she tied Beyoncé for the most Collaboration of the Year wins with three trophies, thanks to her latest win for “Fortnight” with Post Malone. She matched Britney Spears’ record for the most Best Pop awards, with her third win in this category.

Eminem also made headlines by surpassing Peter Gabriel’s record for the most VMAs won by a male artist. With two wins in 2024 for Best Hip Hop and Best Visual Effects, Eminem now holds 15 VMAs, extending his record as the most awarded rapper. His latest win for “Houdini” in the Best Hip-Hop category also tied him with Drake for the most awards in this field.

Other notable winners included Chappell Roan, who continued the trend of solo female artists winning Best New Artist for the seventh consecutive year. SZA tied the record for the most Best R&B Video awards with her second win for “Snooze,” while Lisa became the first solo artist to win Best K-Pop twice. Anitta matched J Balvin’s record for the most Best Latin awards, and Billie Eilish tied John Legend and Big Sean in the Video for Good category, becoming the first female artist to win twice in this category.

This year’s VMAs celebrated not only exceptional performances and creative talents but also highlighted the evolving landscape of the music industry, where records are made to be broken.